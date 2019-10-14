Scott Frost

Nebraska and coach Scott Frost will take on Indiana Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network 

The Oct. 26 Nebraska game against Indiana will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and be televised on Big Ten Network, the league announced on Monday.

The Huskers (4-3 overall, 2-2 in the Big Ten) have a bye this week. Indiana (4-2, 1-2) plays at Maryland on Saturday. 

