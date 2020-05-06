Scott Frost

If the NCAA approves that extension, it would likely wipe out any of Nebraska's in-person camps that were scheduled to occur in June.

Along with approving a series of waivers — set to go in effect May 11 — that will make virtual recruiting a little bit easier, the NCAA announced Wednesday that it will vote May 13 whether to extend the recruiting dead period another month. 

The dead period — which prohibits on-campus visits and off-campus evaluations from coaches — currently goes through May 31. The NCAA is considering extending the dead period through June 30. If the NCAA approves that extension, it would likely wipe out any of Nebraska's in-person camps that were scheduled to occur in June — including the Friday Night Lights and Pipeline events — along with the usual satellite camp events that take place in June. 

NU has typically used official visits as a key recruiting pitch. But the Huskers, like other programs, have been using virtual official visits, and they have played a role in Nebraska's two most recent commits — Branson Yager and Patrick Payton — neither of whom have visited Nebraska. 

The NCAA lifted its restriction on the number of uncommitted prospects — and their family members — who may participate in a phone call/Zoom call with a coach. In theory, a coach could have six uncommitted prospects on a call, much like he would at an unofficial visit, when recruits tour the facilities as a group. The NCAA will also allow a school official — such as an academic advisor — on the call. Virtual camps and clinics are also allowed provided the student-athletes are not in attendance. It's not clear how, precisely, a football camp with hands-on instruction could be conducted virtually, but schools will be allowed to figure it out. 

