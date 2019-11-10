Paul Chryst

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst brings his team to Lincoln this weekend. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Sam McKewon's Top 25 ballot for this week: 

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Clemson

4. Oregon

5. Georgia

6. Utah

7. Alabama

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Auburn

12. Baylor

13. Oklahoma

14. Michigan

15. Wisconsin

16. Notre Dame

17. Texas  

18. Kansas State

19. Iowa

20. Memphis

21. SMU

22. Cincinnati

23. Washington

24. Virginia

25. USC  

Teams that dropped from the poll:

Central Florida — Lost to Tulsa

Wake Forest — Lost to Virginia Tech

New teams to the poll:

Virginia — The Cavalier have emerged as the top team in the ACC Atlantic division.

USC — Back in the poll after a win at Arizona State. Should Utah stub its toe down the stretch — it probably won’t — USC could be the Pac-12 South champion. And USC wants to fire the coach. Strange.

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

