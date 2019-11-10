Sam McKewon's Top 25 ballot for this week:
1. Ohio State
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Oregon
5. Georgia
6. Utah
7. Alabama
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Auburn
12. Baylor
13. Oklahoma
14. Michigan
15. Wisconsin
16. Notre Dame
17. Texas
18. Kansas State
19. Iowa
20. Memphis
21. SMU
22. Cincinnati
23. Washington
24. Virginia
25. USC
Teams that dropped from the poll:
Central Florida — Lost to Tulsa
Wake Forest — Lost to Virginia Tech
New teams to the poll:
Virginia — The Cavalier have emerged as the top team in the ACC Atlantic division.
USC — Back in the poll after a win at Arizona State. Should Utah stub its toe down the stretch — it probably won’t — USC could be the Pac-12 South champion. And USC wants to fire the coach. Strange.
