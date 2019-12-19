Scott Frost

Nebraska coach Scott Frost likes the speed and throwing skill of quarterback signee Logan Smothers. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

When Nebraska's current football coaches arrived in Lincoln, they believed NU needed to get bigger. 

After two seasons in the burly Big Ten, coach Scott Frost is more convinced than ever that Huskers' size has match that of its league peers. During his monthly appearance on Sports Nightly, Frost, recapping the 2020 signing class, was equally confident NU has improved its size, recruiting long outside linebackers like Niko Cooper and Jimari Butler, big offensive linemen like Turner Corcoran and Alex Conn, and getting big receivers in Omar Manning and Zavier Betts.

"There's one team in our league that averages, I think, 6-foot-6, 330 (pounds) on the offensive line," Frost said, referring to Minnesota. "Real good players who aren't as big can manage that, but it just helps to be bigger. Definitely at the offensive and defensive line spots - and actually a couple other spots, even receiver - we felt like we needed to get more size and length. And you can't just get more size and length, you have to get good players with that size and length, and I think we were able to do that."

Speaking of getting bigger, football workouts begins Jan. 13. Frost anticipates nine recruits are enrolling early. They are Eteva Mauga-Clements, Jordon Riley, Logan Smothers, Blaise Gunnerson, Jaiden Francois, Henry Gray, Tamon Lynum, Turner Corcoran and Alante Brown.

"It probably doubles your chances of playing of contributing as a freshman," Frost said of enrolling early."

NU gave a team the week off after the loss to Iowa, then conducted voluntary workouts through finals week. Frost said almost all of the team showed up for those voluntary workouts.

More notes: 

» Frost said Nebraska likes quarterback signee Logan Smothers for his "great stroke," his speed - Smothers ran a 10.7-second 100-meter dash as a junior, Frost said - and his understanding of the game. Smothers played not long after suffering broken ribs and a collapsed lung, evoking memories of former Husker quarterback Brook Berringer.

"I don't want him to have to be Brook Berringer, I just want him to be a really good version of Logan," Frost said.

Logan Smothers

Frost said Nebraska likes quarterback signee Logan Smothers for his "great stroke," his speed - Smothers ran a 10.7-second 100-meter dash as a junior, Frost said - and his understanding of the game.

» NU usually carries ten or 11 scholarship wideouts, and, when the Huskers arrived, the room was depleted. Nebraska has replenished it with five signees, including four-star recruits Omar Manning, Zavier Betts, Alante Brown and Marcus Fleming.

"There's some real talent in that group and we're optimistic about them," Frost said.

» Nebraska has already begun to self-scout from last season to "evolve and improve" going forward.

» Tight end Travis Vokolek, who transferred from Rutgers in the offseason, was a major boost to NU's scout team and won offensive scout team player of the year.

"He's going to make us a better team," Frost said. "We feel great about what we have returning at the tight end spot."

» Frost echoed his Wednesday praise for defensive backs coach Travis Fisher and added Ryan Held, Sean Beckton and Erik Chinander.

"He'st just a guy that connects well with young men," Frost said of Fisher.

» Frost said he hadn't started his Christmas shopping yet.

Signee Spotlights: Learn more about each member of the Huskers' 2020 recruiting class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription