Matt Waldoch

Matt Waldoch led Nebraska last season with four field goals. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Kicker Matt Waldoch, who walked onto Nebraska's football team last fall and made more field goals than any other Husker last season, has left the football program, The World-Herald learned Thursday.

Waldoch's name is no longer a part of NU's 2020 football roster. Waldoch did not immediately return a message to the World-Herald seeking comment but a source familiar with the situation said Waldoch will pursue club soccer instead.  

Waldoch walked on to the Husker football team — from the UNL men's soccer club — last semester and made four field goals. He remains a part of the club soccer team. 

Along with the departure of scholarship kicker Barret Pickering, NU is now down to three kickers headed into 2020: Iowa Western transfer Chase Contreraz, Kearney redshirt freshman Gabe Heins and incoming freshman Tyler Crawford. 

Of the six players who attempted field goals last season for Nebraska, only one — Lane McCallum, who won the Northwestern game — remains on the roster, and he is expected to play only safety this season. Pickering and Waldoch left, Dylan Jorgensen entered the transfer portal, and Isaac Armstrong and Harrison Martin graduated. 

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started