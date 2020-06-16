Luke McCaffrey

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

In his aim to win the starting quarterback job at Nebraska, redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey lost an entire spring camp, which gives two-year incumbent starter Adrian Martinez even more of a leg up in the competition.

But NU coach Scott Frost is confident McCaffrey will come along quickly.

"He's one of the hardest-working kids on our team," Frost said. "He spends all his time on football. He's going to be ready. All the reports I'm getting is he's whipping it around pretty good and it's a lot better than anybody has seen him throw."

At running back and receiver, Nebraska will have plenty of young guys and newcomers. Position coaches Ryan Held and Matt Lubick will have to “earn his money.”

Meet the Nebraska football coaching staff

sam.mckewon@owh.com

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

