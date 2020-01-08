Lincoln native Hannah Davis is transferring from Kansas State to join the Husker women's soccer team, Nebraska announced Wednesday.
“I am so excited to come back home and play in Lincoln for my last two years,” said Davis, who will have two years of eligibility at NU. “Finishing my career for a team that I grew up watching is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start working with the staff and be a part of an amazing Husker team!”
Davis, who starred at Lincoln Southwest, was named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.
“We are excited to have Hannah return home and become a Husker,” coach John Walker said. “She is a goal scorer, has pace and has some good natural attacking instincts. She has had some injuries and getting her back healthy will be a priority this spring. I know her best soccer is ahead of her and we are going to see that during these next two seasons here at Nebraska. I think she can become a dangerous player for us.”
During her three-year career with the Wildcats, Davis scored four goals and tallied six assists in 38 games over the span of more than 2,200 minutes. She earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors in 2017.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.