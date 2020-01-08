Lincoln Southwest grad Hannah Davis transferring to Nebraska

Hannah Davis, who starred at Lincoln Southwest, was named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.

 MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln native Hannah Davis is transferring from Kansas State to join the Husker women's soccer team, Nebraska announced Wednesday.

“I am so excited to come back home and play in Lincoln for my last two years,” said Davis, who will have two years of eligibility at NU. “Finishing my career for a team that I grew up watching is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start working with the staff and be a part of an amazing Husker team!”

Davis, who starred at Lincoln Southwest, was named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.

“We are excited to have Hannah return home and become a Husker,” coach John Walker said. “She is a goal scorer, has pace and has some good natural attacking instincts. She has had some injuries and getting her back healthy will be a priority this spring. I know her best soccer is ahead of her and we are going to see that during these next two seasons here at Nebraska. I think she can become a dangerous player for us.”

During her three-year career with the Wildcats, Davis scored four goals and tallied six assists in 38 games over the span of more than 2,200 minutes. She earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors in 2017.

Photos: Every Nebraska high school athlete of the year since 1995

1 of 39

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription