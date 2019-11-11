Lincoln Southeast graduate Bryson Williams will miss his homecoming.
Wisconsin's defensive tackle won't play when Nebraska hosts the Badgers this Saturday. The Lincoln native injured his left leg in a win against Iowa on Nov. 9.
Williams, who had previously missed time this season with a leg injury, has six tackles.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Williams' recruitment came down to Wisconsin and Nebraska. He picked the Badgers in 2017. However, an offer from Nebraska coach Scott Frost during an in-home visit close to signing day gave Williams something to consider.
“It was a tough decision and something I thought about over and over again,” Williams told The World-Herald's Mike Sautter. “It was something that was always on my mind all of the time. But it came down to the relationships I had not just with the coaches, but the academic staff and the Class of 2018 at Wisconsin.
“Those relationships played a huge part in my decision.”
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.