Lincoln native Bryson Williams will miss Nebraska-Wisconsin game with leg injury

Wisconsin's Bryson Williams has six tackles this season.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Lincoln Southeast graduate Bryson Williams will miss his homecoming.

Wisconsin's defensive tackle won't play when Nebraska hosts the Badgers this Saturday. The Lincoln native injured his left leg in a win against Iowa on Nov. 9.

Williams, who had previously missed time this season with a leg injury, has six tackles.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Williams' recruitment came down to Wisconsin and Nebraska. He picked the Badgers in 2017. However, an offer from Nebraska coach Scott Frost during an in-home visit close to signing day gave Williams something to consider.

“It was a tough decision and something I thought about over and over again,” Williams told The World-Herald's Mike Sautter. “It was something that was always on my mind all of the time. But it came down to the relationships I had not just with the coaches, but the academic staff and the Class of 2018 at Wisconsin.

“Those relationships played a huge part in my decision.”

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription