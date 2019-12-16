This article, originally published Dec. 19, 2018, has been updated to reflect the latest signings.

* * *

Nebraska football recruiting has almost gone nationwide.

Wandale Robinson made Kentucky the 49th state to join the Memorial Stadium union. The District of Columbia is also 'N.'

But one state has still, in 130 seasons, never produced a Husker football commit. Rhode Island.

According to Rivals, Rhode Island has produced five players rated three stars or higher since the recruiting service began in 2002, including 2021 defensive end Jason Onye. For reference, Nebraska — roughly twice the population of Rhode Island, has produced 94 such players in the same time period.

Nebraska has not offered a scholarship to Onye, so don't expect map to be completed anytime soon.

If and when Rhode Island has a Nebraska commit, the state would become the ninth to boast one Husker. The others are:

Alaska: Zack Bowman, 2005

Delaware: Avery Roberts, 2017

Idaho: Anthony Branch, 1978

Kentucky: Wan'dale Robinson, 2019

New Hampshire: Joseph Hart, 1956

Oregon: Ndamukong Suh, 2005

Vermont: Jeff Hughes, 1969

West Virginia: Tony Jeter, 1963

Naturally, the state of Nebraska leads the way for Husker scholarship commits with 1,414, followed by California (151), Texas (134) and Illinois (82).

Check out the map below to see where the most Huskers hail from.

Click here to check out The World-Herald's Husker recruiting database, including a state-by-state breakdown, yearly classes, player cards and more.

The 20 states that have produced the most Huskers

