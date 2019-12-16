This article, originally published Dec. 19, 2018, has been updated to reflect the latest signings.
* * *
Nebraska football recruiting has almost gone nationwide.
Wandale Robinson made Kentucky the 49th state to join the Memorial Stadium union. The District of Columbia is also 'N.'
But one state has still, in 130 seasons, never produced a Husker football commit. Rhode Island.
According to Rivals, Rhode Island has produced five players rated three stars or higher since the recruiting service began in 2002, including 2021 defensive end Jason Onye. For reference, Nebraska — roughly twice the population of Rhode Island, has produced 94 such players in the same time period.
Nebraska has not offered a scholarship to Onye, so don't expect map to be completed anytime soon.
If and when Rhode Island has a Nebraska commit, the state would become the ninth to boast one Husker. The others are:
Turner Gill was in the 1981 class
Incorrect
Nebraska may be just a little bit larger than twice Rhode Island ;-)
He referenced Population in the article. Nebraska has just under 2 million people while Rhode Island is just over 1 million.
