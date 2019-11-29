Iowa players and coaches discussed the Hawkeyes' 27-24 win over the Huskers. Check out a transcript of their postgame comments, as provided by the Nebraska athletic department.
Nate Stanley, senior quarterback
“We were going for it. That’s kind of been the attitude of the coaches and of the team. I think this year, being a little more aggressive, we were trying to go for the win.”
“We just had to get into field-goal range. [Place-kicker] Keith [Duncan], he’s one of the best kickers in the country. We knew all we had to do was get 30, 40 yards. I don’t remember exactly how many yards we needed, but he’s proven time and time again in practice and in games that he was going to perform for us, so we knew we didn’t have to get a touchdown. We just needed to get into field-goal range. We felt confident with our guys that we were going to be able to make plays out there, and guys stepped up.”
“Our offensive line played great today. They opened a lot of big holes for our running backs. They gave me a lot of time in the pass game. We didn’t drop back and throw that much, but when we did, I had plenty of time.”
On game strengths and weaknesses
“I think our run game was really clicking the whole game. It was really the pass game that we were struggling a little bit. Our offensive line was doing a great job even in those drop-back passes, they had the right coverages, the right calls. We matched up our calls to their coverages. We were fortunate enough to hit those seams.”
A.J. Epenesa, junior defensive lineman
“I am pretty tired. It was a long game, but it was a hard-fought game on both sides. It was a fun game to be a part of.”
“Adrenaline is flowing. Your mind is on continuing to make plays, continuing to be at the ball. That was my mindset today. I was having some success, and I was just around the ball all the time. That’s just something I’ve been wanting to do all season long. I had an opportunity to do that tonight.”
“That’s just the way of the road. As a defensive player and as a defense, it’s on our shoulders. It’s on us. It comes down to whether we let them score and win, or we stop them and win the game. That is our mentality. If we stop them, then we are going to win this game. That’s how it should be as a defense.”
On beating Nebraska five times
“It feels great. Correct me if I’m wrong, but that was five in a row. It feels real good. I’ve played in three of them. It feels real good carrying that trophy. That’s a real nice-looking trophy. It’s not as heavy as the other trophies, but it’s a pretty trophy. I like it. It’s always nice when you beat these guys.”
On Nebraska sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez
“We put a huge emphasis on [containing Adrian Martinez] all week long. We even had less than 24 hours to prepare for it. You can probably see it in some of our rushes today. We were real nervous to make a definite move on either side of our offensive lineman, whether it’s our D-tackle or defensive end. We didn’t want to just stay outside or make an inside move. You can see it kind of held us back a little bit, but we were able to press the pocket. He didn’t want to throw the ball in the pocket. He wanted to do what he does best, and that’s get out the pocket and make plays and extend it. I think we did a really good job of closing down the pocket on all sides. The only way he could’ve gone is backwards. He had some runs today. That’s just what he does. That’s just what he’s good at. I think overall we did a really good job containing him.”
Keith Duncan, junior kicker On the mind-set during the last kick
“I am so glad (Scott Frost) called the time outs actually. It allowed me to just get in my mind-set. Focus on what I needed to. Find my spot in the background of where my spot is to kick. In the second half we didn’t have that many opportunities to kick. No extra points. No field goals. It was really not tough but I just had to get back in the rhythm of things. Go through my routine again and go out and execute.”
On the post-kick celebration
“It was just having some fun. Nebraska fans came for some entertainment and that’s what football is, its entertainment so just having some fun with it.”
“I think all three phases won the game today. Offense, defense and special teams. We celebrated as a team in the locker room and that’s what we like. We had a lot of fun. Celebrating as a team. It is not just one guy that goes out there and wins a game. Jackson Colton they did a great job on that snap and hold and then the line did a great job protecting. It was all about going in and executing.”
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt hangs his head after a 27-24 loss to on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska teammates try to help Collin Miller, 31, off the field as he gathers his thoughts following a 27-24 loss against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Charlie Jones celebrates the teams win over Nebraska as the final skirmish on the field runs out the clock on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Wieting runs around the field celebrating a win over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Noah Shannon tackles Nebraska's Dedrick Mills on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey throws a touchdown pass to JD Spielman against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and Mike Williams celebrate a touchdown scored by JD Spielman against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nico Ragaini is upended against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Sam LaPorta makes a catch to set up a game winning field goal for the Hawkeyes during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson gets emotional as he is embraced by Catherine Horton during senior day recognition before playing Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska fan and York High School football coach Glen Snodgrass puts on a poncho as it begins to as Nebraska plays Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completes a pass to Dedrick Mills against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt trips up Nico Ragaini on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates forcing an Iowa fumble and the Huskers recovering the ball during the second half on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is dragged down by Iowa's Geno Stone on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is lifted into the air by Luke McCaffrey after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey celebrates after throwing a third quarter touchdown pass against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels does a little dancing after making a stop against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour scores a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch kicks a field goal against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
A Nebraska balloon floats low to the field as the Huskers take on Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Austin Spiewak on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll catches a pass against Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley looks for a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is late to the tackle as Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette scores on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson for a loss in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Carlos Davis tries to break through a double team block in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended by for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is brought down in the second quarter by the Iowa defense.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt runs an interception in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free on way to returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is taken down by Iowa's A.J. Epenesa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Jack Koerner, right, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Jack Stoll in the second quarter.
Iowa's Tyler Goodson is taken down by Nebraska's Will Honas and Ben Stille during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free for a first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is hit by Iowa's Brady Reiff during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman throws an incomplete pass to Adrian Martinez during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley makes a play call against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kade Warner makes a catch against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch is greeted after connecting on a first quarter field goal against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Kristian Welch tips a pass from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez intended for Jack Stoll during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska cheerleader Jake Jundt, with the bullhorn, yells cheers as the Husker football team arrives at Memorial Stadium for the game.
Nebraska football fans lean out of the crowd to get a better view of the Nebraska football team as the players arrive at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, and Noah Vedral greet the crowd as the football team arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Fans gather for the Nebraska football teams arrival to Memorial Stadium.
Herbie Husker tries on a fan's corncob hat before the Nebraska football players arrived at Memorial Stadium to play Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high fives fans as he and his team arrive at Memorial Stadium to take on Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan celebrates kicking the winning field goal at the end of the fourth quarter to put the Hawkeyes up over the Huskers 27-24.
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry walks off the field following the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa.
Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry walks off the field following the Huskers' 27-24 loss to Iowa.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson leaves the field after the Huskers lost 27-24 to Iowa.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt celebrates recovering a fumble in the fourth quarter.
Iowa's Toren Young gets tackled by Nebraska's Darrion Daniels, top right, and Marquel Dismuke in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson plays air guitar during the break between the third and fourth quarters.
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan scores the winning field goal in the fourth quarter.
Iowa's A.J. Epenesa sacks Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez in the third quarter.
Iowa's Barrington Wade runs into Nebraska punter Isaac Armstrong in the third quarter. There was a flag thrown on the play.
Iowa's Jack Koerner, right, tackles Nebraska's Adrian Martinez in the second quarter.
