Michael Penix

Michael Penix has 1,232 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, plus 115 rushing yards and one more score.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game at Nebraska, according to Hoosier coach Tom Allen.

Penix was injured during Indiana's victory against Maryland this past Saturday. He was 9 for 14 for 141 yards with a touchdown and a pick before exiting the game.

He was replaced by junior Peyton Ramsey, who completed 20 of 27 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown against the Terrapins. He also ran 8 times for 46 yards.

"The plan will be to prepare like we have every single week, to be able to have Peyton ready to roll," Allen said. "And he'll have a great week of practice, just like he did last week."

Ramsey started all 12 games last year as Indiana went 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also had 354 rushing yards and five more scores.

Penix, a redshirt freshman who played in three games last year before tearing his ACL, beat Ramsey for the starting job entering the 2019 season. Penix has 1,232 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, plus 115 rushing yards and one more score.

"Those guys in that room will be doing their best to prepare, Michael as well," Allen said. "And we'll do everything we can to get him back if at all possible, but that remains to be seen."

