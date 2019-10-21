...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER REMAIN NEAR 26 FEET THROUGH THURSDAY.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED AT 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF
45 TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND ALL OF SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL NOON CDT TUESDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS WILL BE LATE
MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Michael Penix has 1,232 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, plus 115 rushing yards and one more score.
Indiana starting quarterback Michael Penix will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game at Nebraska, according to Hoosier coach Tom Allen.
Penix was injured during Indiana's victory against Maryland this past Saturday. He was 9 for 14 for 141 yards with a touchdown and a pick before exiting the game.
He was replaced by junior Peyton Ramsey, who completed 20 of 27 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown against the Terrapins. He also ran 8 times for 46 yards.
"The plan will be to prepare like we have every single week, to be able to have Peyton ready to roll," Allen said. "And he'll have a great week of practice, just like he did last week."
Ramsey started all 12 games last year as Indiana went 5-7 overall and 2-7 in the Big Ten. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. He also had 354 rushing yards and five more scores.
Penix, a redshirt freshman who played in three games last year before tearing his ACL, beat Ramsey for the starting job entering the 2019 season. Penix has 1,232 passing yards for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, plus 115 rushing yards and one more score.
"Those guys in that room will be doing their best to prepare, Michael as well," Allen said. "And we'll do everything we can to get him back if at all possible, but that remains to be seen."
