Nebraska vs. Iowa 1891.

These 1932 images are the earliest action shots The World-Herald has of a game between Iowa and Nebraska. There was not a photographer at the first matchup, a 22-0 Iowa win in 1891. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

Some argue the Iowa Hawkeyes don't have the history to be Nebraska's rival.

Others dislike the east side of the Missouri River enough to overcome that.

Iowa fans surely hold some animosity, too.

But nobody took the game as seriously as the 1891 Omaha World-Herald sports department. 

While we don't have a recap of the game — a 22-0 Iowa victory — there was a story previewing the matchup. And it was intense.

"A game of football will be played at the base ball park at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day. The contesting teams will be the State University of Nebraska eleven and the state university of Iowa eleven," The World-Herald wrote.

"They play here on neutral ground and the contest will be for blood."

The Hawkeyes were the first team Nebraska played not named Doane or Omaha YMCA, and a large fan turnout was expected.

20 years ago, Frank Solich-led Nebraska handed new Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz a rude welcoming

"All other games for the day have been declared off, so that this game will be the great attraction for the afternoon," the article continued. "It is expected there will be a large delegation from the Bluffs to back the Iowa champions, and Omaha promises to give the Nebraska boys a good turnout."

Of course, Nebraska was in just its second year as a program. The sport looked nearly nothing like it does today, and fan interest seemed bizarre.

"Football is attracting unusual interest in the east this fall, and those who know (say) the western universities are giving a good exhibition of the game."

You can see every Husker-Hawkeye result below:

You can see every Nebraska football game, from 1890 to today, in The World-Herald’s extensive Husker History database. Also included? When NU last appeared at every spot in the AP Top 25, an overview of every coach, data on the sellout streak and so much more.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

selonich@owh.com, 402-444-1201,

twitter.com/ThanksSteven

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription