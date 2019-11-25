Some argue the Iowa Hawkeyes don't have the history to be Nebraska's rival.
Others dislike the east side of the Missouri River enough to overcome that.
Iowa fans surely hold some animosity, too.
But nobody took the game as seriously as the 1891 Omaha World-Herald sports department.
While we don't have a recap of the game — a 22-0 Iowa victory — there was a story previewing the matchup. And it was intense.
"A game of football will be played at the base ball park at 3 p.m. Thanksgiving day. The contesting teams will be the State University of Nebraska eleven and the state university of Iowa eleven," The World-Herald wrote.
"They play here on neutral ground and the contest will be for blood."
The Hawkeyes were the first team Nebraska played not named Doane or Omaha YMCA, and a large fan turnout was expected.
"All other games for the day have been declared off, so that this game will be the great attraction for the afternoon," the article continued. "It is expected there will be a large delegation from the Bluffs to back the Iowa champions, and Omaha promises to give the Nebraska boys a good turnout."
Of course, Nebraska was in just its second year as a program. The sport looked nearly nothing like it does today, and fan interest seemed bizarre.
"Football is attracting unusual interest in the east this fall, and those who know (say) the western universities are giving a good exhibition of the game."
You can see every Husker-Hawkeye result below:
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2000
1999
1982
Follow Husker History on Twitter
1981
1980
1979
1946
1945
1938
1932
1914
1913
1909
1908
1904
Nebraska is 29-17-3 all time against the Hawkeyes. Click below to see the full series.
Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents
Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.