Ireland trophy

The Huskers will participate in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series in 2021. That game in Ireland resulted in the addition of a home game against Southeastern Louisiana to the 2021 schedule.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — Nebraska will pay Southeastern Louisiana $600,000 to play at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 13, 2021, according to a university contract.

SLU is an FCS team filling a slot vacated by Illinois, which will play the Huskers in Ireland on Aug. 28, 2021.

The cost for the game is typical for FCS contracts. The Big Ten had pushed against league teams scheduling FCS foes until it became clear the College Football Playoff committee and pollsters weren’t penalizing other teams for facing FCS competition, nor elevating Big Ten teams in the rankings for avoiding those opponents.

Nebraska will get 10,000 tickets for the game in Ireland, according to its contract with Irish-American Events Limited, which is organizing the five-year Aer Lingus College Football Classic series. NU is required to bring a minimum of 70 band members and cheerleaders to Dublin for the week and will leave for the game in Ireland on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Husker History: Nebraska football's 25 most common opponents

Who are the Huskers' biggest gridiron rivals? Check out a photo collection featuring Nebraska's 25 most-faced opponents, and be sure to follow Husker History on Twitter for more tidbits about NU's storied football history.

1 of 29

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription