LINCOLN — Here come the Blackshirts. And this time, all the Huskers will be wearing them.
The black alternate jerseys Nebraska debuted on social media in August will be the uniforms of choice Saturday when NU hosts Indiana. The team has annually worn an Adidas alternate uni since 2012, though this will be the first one with a specific nod to the defense and its signature skull-and-crossbones look.
Nebraska posted a short video on Twitter on Monday morning with a Blackshirts logo. Coach Scott Frost confirmed the fashion decision at his press conference in the afternoon.
"I told the team this morning if we're going to wear them, they better show up and play with an attitude that makes the Blackshirt alumni proud," Frost said.
As for why the team chose this week to don black?
"We're running out of home games," Frost said.
The coach said in August he'd like a home and away version of the alternate as soon as next year. It would be a fun future tradition, he added, if the defense could earn the right to wear the uniforms the week after an especially strong game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I bet Indiana is frightened to death to hear this breaking news story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.