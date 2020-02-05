Scott Frost

Scott Frost signed 23 players in December, a class that ranks among the top 25 in the nation.

Call it another consensus top-25 recruiting class for Nebraska.

As the traditional signing day played out Wednesday, the Huskers secured a finish inside that range for a fourth consecutive year according to rankings by both Rivals and 247 Sports. Each list the number of NU Class of 2020 scholarship signees at 24, including Lincoln Southeast defensive back Isaac Gifford, who is a “blueshirt” until going on scholarship in the fall.

The Huskers sat at 17th nationally late Wednesday according to Rivals, though multiple teams could potentially move up with commits who were not yet counted as signed. Still, Nebraska is set to do something it has never done in 17 years of Rivals rankings — put together consecutive top-20 classes.

The Huskers are 20th according to 247 and are firmly in the top 25 regardless of other schools’ finishes. Coach Scott Frost’s program was waiting on just one 2020 prospect Wednesday — three-star defensive lineman Tanoa Togiai out of Rigby, Idaho, who ultimately chose Utah.

Both the 2017 and 2018 classes were consensus top 25 for NU, though both took the brunt of the coaching transition from Mike Riley to Frost. Just nine players remain from the 2017 class that started with 20 signees and only 12 are left from the 24 that inked for 2018.

Nebraska’s 2019 class — Frost’s first full talent haul — ranked 15th and 18th by Rivals and 247, respectively.

The program’s roster makeover under Frost also officially continued Wednesday. Of 160 players listed on the team website, only 28 were there prior to Frost’s arrival in December 2017. Of those, 20 are scholarship players — 11 seniors and nine juniors.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

