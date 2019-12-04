The Huskers were shut out from the All-Big Ten offensive first, second and third teams, which were announced Wednesday by the conference.
Nebraska did have four players receive honorable mention — offensive tackle Brenden Jaimes, receiver JD Spielman, receiver/running back Wan'Dale Robinson and running back Dedrick Mills.
Robinson was also a candidate for the freshman of the year award, but that went to Purdue's David Bell.
Nebraska as a team ranked seventh in the conference in scoring offense, third in rushing offense, ninth in passing offense and fifth in total offense.
Ohio State's Justin Fields was named offensive player of the year and quarterback of the year. Other individual awards went to Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor (running back), Minnesota's Rashod Bateman (receiver), Purdue's Brycen Hopkins (tight end) and Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (offensive lineman).
The Huskers did have a pair of players make the All-Big Ten defensive teams released Tuesday. They were Lamar Jackson (second-team cornerback) and Khalil Davis (third-team defensive line). Darrion Daniels, Dicaprio Bootle, Mohamed Barry and Cam Taylor-Britt also received honorable mention.
