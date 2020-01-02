Jordan Paup

Jordan Paup

Nebraska outside linebacker Jordan Paup has entered the transfer portal, the sophomore confirmed to the World-Herald on Thursday. 

The Central City native chose to walk on to NU as part of the 2017 recruiting class as opposed to accepting a scholarship at North Dakota State, among other schools. 

At NU, he redshirted in 2017, appeared in one game in 2018 and did not appear in a game in 2019.

Nebraska football's 2020 in-state walk-on class

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription