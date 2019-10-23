...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...A NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVEL IS FORECAST.
&&
The Huskers are 8-9-3 all time against Indiana, including a 27-22 win in 2016 — the only conference meeting between the two programs.
Some things just don't make sense: Why is a pizza box square when a pizza is round? Where is the 'e' in a standard grading scale? How do the Huskers have a losing record against Indiana?
We'll provide the answer to at least one of those questions.
The Huskers were undefeated through the first five matchups with the Hoosiers, going 3-0-2 from 1936 to 1940. Then things took a dark, gloomy turn, before a swift hook in the other direction.
The chart below notes every final score in Husker-Hoosier history:
That's a lot to digest. Here's a spoonful:
» The Huskers have allowed exactly 54 points seven times in program history — five came between 1943-1945, including three against Indiana in consecutive seasons.
» Indiana is one of four teams that Nebraska has had a 10-game winless streak against. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma are the others.
» Nebraska and Indiana tied three times (15.8%) in their 19 matchups that had the potential to end in a draw. For comparison, Nebraska tied everyone else in that same span at a 3.7% clip.
Here's a quick summary on how every Husker-Hoosier matchup has gone:
Nebraska, which recently hit the 900-win mark, has a losing record against Indiana, which has the second fewest all-time wins among current Power Five programs. Four Big Ten teams, including the Hoosiers, can boast outscoring the Huskers all time.
Among FBS teams the Hoosiers have winning records against, only two have been defeated more than Nebraska — Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) — and Indiana has winning records against two other Big Ten teams: Rutgers (9-8-3) and Maryland (5-2). The Hoosiers are 209-494-25 against the other 10 conference opponents.
Here's the all-time wins list among Big Ten teams:
But, hey, maybe it's not that bad. In the last four seasons, Indiana has reached two bowls and been one game from bowl eligibility the other two years. Here's a look at how Husker fans see the Hoosier football program, using one word:
Six responses were a variation of "who?" or "football?"
