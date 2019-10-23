Some things just don't make sense: Why is a pizza box square when a pizza is round? Where is the 'e' in a standard grading scale? How do the Huskers have a losing record against Indiana?

We'll provide the answer to at least one of those questions.

The Huskers were undefeated through the first five matchups with the Hoosiers, going 3-0-2 from 1936 to 1940. Then things took a dark, gloomy turn, before a swift hook in the other direction. 

The chart below notes every final score in Husker-Hoosier history:

That's a lot to digest. Here's a spoonful:

» The Huskers have allowed exactly 54 points seven times in program history — five came between 1943-1945, including three against Indiana in consecutive seasons.

» Indiana is one of four teams that Nebraska has had a 10-game winless streak against. Minnesota, Pittsburgh and Oklahoma are the others. 

» Nebraska and Indiana tied three times (15.8%) in their 19 matchups that had the potential to end in a draw. For comparison, Nebraska tied everyone else in that same span at a 3.7% clip.

Here's a quick summary on how every Husker-Hoosier matchup has gone:

Nebraska, which recently hit the 900-win mark, has a losing record against Indiana, which has the second fewest all-time wins among current Power Five programs. Four Big Ten teams, including the Hoosiers, can boast outscoring the Huskers all time.

Among FBS teams the Hoosiers have winning records against, only two have been defeated more than Nebraska — Kentucky and Miami (Ohio) — and Indiana has winning records against two other Big Ten teams: Rutgers (9-8-3) and Maryland (5-2). The Hoosiers are 209-494-25 against the other 10 conference opponents.

Here's the all-time wins list among Big Ten teams:

But, hey, maybe it's not that bad. In the last four seasons, Indiana has reached two bowls and been one game from bowl eligibility the other two years. Here's a look at how Husker fans see the Hoosier football program, using one word:

Six responses were a variation of "who?" or "football?"

Three used made up words.

Five stated that Indiana's football program is either equal to or greater than Nebraska's team.

Notes

» The last five games against Indiana has ended in a Husker scoragami, a unique final score. Two have since been matched: 45-0 in 1975 and 45-13 in 1976. The other three — 31-13 in 1977, 69-17 in 1978 and 27-22 in 2016 — are still unique.

» Nebraska is 14-3-1 all time on Oct. 26.

» Nebraska has two players from Indiana: junior inside linebacker Collin Miller and sophomore tight end Kurt Rafdal. They are among 19 Huskers to hail from Indiana.

» Indiana doesn't have a player from Nebraska.

» The average score is Indiana 19.5, Nebraska 17.3. 

» And, finally, square boxes are less expensive to produce for pizza companies. 'F' is used to denote fail — it's merely coincidence that it happens to skip one letter in the grading scale.

You can see every Nebraska football game, from 1890 to today, in The World-Herald’s extensive Husker History database. Also included? When NU last appeared at every spot in the AP Top 25, an overview of every coach, data on the sellout streak and so much more.

