Darrion Daniels

Former Nebraska nose tackle Darrion Daniels weighed at the NFL combine considerably less than his playing weight at NU. 

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The three Nebraska defensive linemen invited to the NFL combine weighed in for scouts on Thursday and one of them, nose tackle Darrion Daniels, shed a good chunk of weight for the event. 

Daniels, who weighed 325 pounds for his senior year at NU, came to the combine at 311. His frame is just a bit taller than 6-foot-3. 

Carlos Davis came in at 6-2, 313. Khalil Davis measured at 6-1, 308. Even though Carlos and Khalil are twins, Carlos was long just a bit taller than his younger-brother-by-a-few-minutes. 

Daniels, though, may turn some heads at the combine. His wingspan — 81 6/8 inches — is a head-turner. That's a longer wingspan than Ohio State's Chase Young. It's not quite as long as South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw — a fast-rising prospect who could very well be a top-3 pick in the NFL draft — but it's among best for defensive linemen.

Nebraska's best NFL combine performances since 1999 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,

twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started