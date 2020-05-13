Matt Abdelmassih

NU assistant Matt Abdelmassih is No. 22 on the list, which includes head coaches and assistants.

 RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih was recognized on ESPN's 40 under 40 list released Wednesday.

The list, compiled by ESPN college basketball writers Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello and John Gasaway, ranks coaches according to achievements and potential. Abdelmassih is No. 22 on the list, which includes head coaches and assistants.

With Hoiberg at Iowa State, Abdelmassih helped the Cyclones reach four straight NCAA tournaments and win two straight Big 12 tournaments.

Abdelmassih is known as one of the top recruiters in college basketball. He was instrumental at ISU in recruiting DeAndre Kane and Royce White, two program changers. During his tenure at St. John's, Abdelmassih recruited the majority of the Red Storm's roster, including the starting lineup for the 2018-19 squad which won 21 games and reached the NCAA tournament. 

