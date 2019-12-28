Husker fans bet big during the first football season with legal sports gambling in Iowa.

Nebraska may have finished 5-7, but that didn’t slow down the action for the brand-new sportsbooks at Iowa casinos.

By the end of August — two weeks after legal sports betting commenced in Iowa — Ameristar had 260 national championship bets placed. More than half (132) were on Nebraska, according to ESPN.

"The liability on Nebraska is approaching $250,000," Erich Zimny, head of retail sportsbook operations for Penn National Gaming, which runs Ameristar, told ESPN at the time.

So how did bettors fare when the Huskers played? According to the final line on Caesars Entertainment, NU was 3-9 against the spread. The total is compiled from vegasinsiders.com. Check out a break down of each game below.

The closing line is the point spread for each game and the total is the combined number of points expected for the game. Gamblers can bet the over or under on the total.

