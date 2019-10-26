Ben Stille

Although Nebraska defensive end Ben Stille sacked Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey on Saturday, NU's pass rush failed to harass Ramsey nearly enough, NU coach Scott Frost said after the Huskers' 38-31 loss. 

LINCOLN — Seconds after a blunt assessment of his team’s broad attitude and approach after a 38-31 loss to Indiana, NU coach Scott Frost, unprompted, turned to something specific he didn’t like in the game.

“We’ve got to be able to generate a pass rush,” Frost said.

The Huskers had two sacks in roughly 45 dropbacks for Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who otherwise riddled Nebraska with 351 passing yards and nine third-and-fourth down conversions through the air. Late in the game, on third-and-seven, he also scrambled for what would be the game-clinching first down with a 11-yard scamper.

Nothing Nebraska tried worked very well. When NU blitzed off the edge, Indiana had an answer for that in quick throws to running backs and receiver. When Nebraska tried middle pressures, IU slipped the ball over the top. The Huskers’ four-man pass rush, missing nose tackle Darrion Daniels in the second half, also didn’t get home with any frequency, allowing Indiana receiver Whop Philyor — 14 catches, 178 yards — to repeatedly complete long crossing and corner routes on NU’s linebackers and safeties.

When asked how Nebraska can generate a pass rush, Frost said he watched the Ohio State-Wisconsin game Saturday morning — the Buckeyes won 38-7 — “and watched one guy generate it by himself.”

That was OSU defensive end Chase Young, who finished with four sacks. He dominated Nebraska’s offensive line, too.

“We need to keep getting guys in here who can do those things,” Frost said. “And that’s being honest. We’ve got guys playing their butts off. We’ve got a lot of really good players, we’ve got a lot of really good young players who will be good, but we can’t count all the time on having to blitz to generate pressure. Because then, if they recognize it, identify it, pick it up, then you’re even in a worse situation in the back end.”

Outside linebacker Alex Davis, who does not have a sack this season, said NU’s pass rush “got some good pressure,” but he had to watch film.

“In a perfect world, we’d be sacking the quarterback every play, but that’s not the case right now,” Davis said. “He’s been telling us we need to get more pressure on the quarterback, bottom line.”

