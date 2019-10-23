Former Nebraska kicker Brett Maher named NFC special teams player of the week

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher celebrates his 63-yard field goal with quarterback Dak Prescott.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

​Dallas Cowboys kicker and former Husker Brett Maher became the first player in NFL history to kick three field goals of at least 60 yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maher made a 63-yard field goal on the final play before halftime against the Eagles. Earlier in the season, Maher had hit a 62-yarder against the Jets and before that, another 62-yarder in 2018 against the Eagles.

Making NFL history earned Maher NFC special teams player of the week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday. It's the third time Maher has been honored with the award.

His kick broke a tie with former UNO standout Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski for multiple field goals over 60 yards. The kick also broke his own Cowboys record for longest field goal in franchise history.

Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

Photos: Huskers in the NFL, 2019

Check out photos of former Huskers playing in the NFL during the 2019 season.

1 of 23

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription