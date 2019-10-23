Former Nebraska kicker Brett Maher named NFC special teams player of the week

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...A NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVEL IS FORECAST.
&&
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher celebrates his 63-yard field goal with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys kicker and former Husker Brett Maher became the first player in NFL history to kick three field goals of at least 60 yards in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Maher made a 63-yard field goal on the final play before halftime against the Eagles. Earlier in the season, Maher had hit a 62-yarder against the Jets and before that, another 62-yarder in 2018 against the Eagles.
Making NFL history earned Maher NFC special teams player of the week honors, the NFL announced Wednesday. It's the third time Maher has been honored with the award.
His kick broke a tie with former UNO standout Greg Zuerlein and Sebastian Janikowski for multiple field goals over 60 yards. The kick also broke his own Cowboys record for longest field goal in franchise history.
Aug. 15: Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Washington. Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan also celebrates, while Redskins defensive back D.J. White watches.
Check out photos of former Huskers playing in the NFL during the 2019 season.
1 of 23
Sept. 15: Rex Burkhead, New England Patriots
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8: Chris Jones, Arizona Cardinals
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8: Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8: Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor talks with quarterback Andy Dalton.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh works against the San Francisco 49ers.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Sept. 8: Arizona Cardinals defensive back Chris Jones defends.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 20: Oakland Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock greets Richie Incognito.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 16: Giants quarterback Eli Manning greets Chicago Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara after a preseason game.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 15: Oakland wide receiver De'Mornay Pierson-El signals first down as Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jalen Thompson looks on.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 15: Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins and Cincinnati wide receiver Stanley Morgan talk after an NFL preseason football.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 15: Cincinnati wide receiver Auden Tate celebrates a third-quarter touchdown against Washington. Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan also celebrates, while Redskins defensive back D.J. White watches.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 13: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh runs around obstacles during practice in Tampa, Fla.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 13: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Stanley Morgan turns downfield as Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap gives chase.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 10: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford, second from right, is helped off the field during the first half of the team's NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 1: Washington Redskins offensive tackle Corey Robinson, center, works on a drill with teammate Jerald Foster, right, during training camp in Richmond, Va.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Aug. 1: New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead warms up during training camp in Foxborough, Mass.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 28: New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead puts on his helmet.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 27: Tennessee Titans wide receiver Taywan Taylor pulls in a catch over defensive back Joshua Kalu during practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 27: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh listens to a coach during an NFL football training camp practice.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, left, hands off to running back Ameer Abdullah during training camp.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26: New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa participates in a practice at training camp in Florham Park, N.J.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle Ndamukong Suh runs through a drill.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 26: Jerald Foster, left, Tyler Catalina, Ereck Flowers and Wes Martin run drills during Redskins training camp in Richmond.
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
