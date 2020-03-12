Wyatt Mazour

Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour played in 26 career games, carrying 32 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns while making six catches for 73 yards.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Wyatt Mazour won’t be pursuing a career in professional football.

The former Husker announced Wednesday on social media he would be retiring from the sport instead of participating in Nebraska’s Pro Day on Thursday. He will move into a career in physical therapy.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder from Albion walked on in 2015 and eventually earned a scholarship as an upperclassman. He played in 26 career games, carrying 32 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns while making six catches for 73 yards.

Wrote Mazour: “I’ll forever cherish every second that I was able to wear the N on the side of my helmet.”​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-525-6970, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

