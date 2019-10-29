Former Husker Will Compton agrees to sign with Oakland Raiders

Former Husker Will Compton has 286 tackles in six NFL seasons.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Will Compton is heading to Oakland. The former Husker linebacker has agreed to sign with the Raiders, according to reports. Terms of his deal were not officially announced.

Compton, 30, has played six NFL seasons, including five with the Washington Redskins.

He has 286 tackles, two forced fumbles, three interceptions and 12 pass breakups in 69 games.

At Nebraska, Compton was the defensive MVP as a senior in 2012 and a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league coaches. He started 37 games as a Husker and finished his career with 247 total tackles.

