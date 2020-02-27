Former Husker Tanner Farmer named GPAC wrestler of the year

Concordia's Tanner Farmer is ranked as the NAIA's No. 2 heavyweight.

 CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Tanner Farmer has been named the Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestler of the year. 

Farmer, ranked as the NAIA's No. 2 heavyweight, is undefeated for Concordia and has won titles at the Hastings Open, Missouri Valley Invite, Edmonds Open and GPAC championships.

Besides starting on the offensive line his final three seasons with the Huskers, Farmer was on Nebraska’s wrestling team. But the two-time high school state champion in Illinois competed just once.

“My goal when I came back was winning a national championship at the NAIA level,” Farmer told The World-Herald in January. “I have a lot of work to do. I know how good I could be.”

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106