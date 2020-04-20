Former Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley remained in Lancaster County Jail on Monday after he was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
A jail official confirmed Bradley was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Sunday and had a preliminary court hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday.
According to a Lincoln Police Department report, police were contacted just before 9 p.m. Saturday to a south Lincoln address regarding a disturbance a male and a female. The 19-year-old female, who described herself as Bradley's ex-girlfriend, said she attempted to speak to Bradley while he was in his car. He refused, and twice allegedly hit her with his car - a 2018 Dodge Charger. Once, he was going 5 miles per hour and hit her with his bumper. The second time, the car left a tire burn mark on her leg. Bradley was then arrested for second-degree assault.
Bradley left the Nebraska football team in late January and put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He had not announced a new school before this weekend’s arrest.
Bradley had a record-breaking football career at Bellevue West, which led to a Husker scholarship as part of the 2017 recruiting class. After rushing for 93 yards as a true freshman, Bradley redshirted in 2018 and carried the ball just twice in 2019.
