Former Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley remained in Lancaster County jail Monday morning after a weekend arrest for second-degree domestic assault.

A jail official confirmed Bradley was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Sunday and had a preliminary court hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday.

Bradley left the Nebraska football team in late January and put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He had not announced a new school before this weekend’s arrest.

Bradley had a record-breaking football career at Bellevue West, which led to a Husker scholarship as part of the 2017 recruiting class. After rushing for 93 yards as a true freshman, Bradley redshirted in 2018 and carried the ball just twice in 2019.

