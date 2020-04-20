Former Nebraska running back Jaylin Bradley remained in Lancaster County jail Monday morning after a weekend arrest for second-degree domestic assault.
A jail official confirmed Bradley was booked into jail just after 1 a.m. Sunday and had a preliminary court hearing set for 2 p.m. Monday.
Bradley left the Nebraska football team in late January and put his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He had not announced a new school before this weekend’s arrest.
Bradley had a record-breaking football career at Bellevue West, which led to a Husker scholarship as part of the 2017 recruiting class. After rushing for 93 yards as a true freshman, Bradley redshirted in 2018 and carried the ball just twice in 2019.
