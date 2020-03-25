Former Husker Ndamukong Suh re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh had 41 tackles and 2½ sacks for Tampa Bay in 2019.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker Ndamukong Suh has re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports.

The defensive lineman has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with the Bucs.

Suh, who is entering his 11th NFL season, has 542 tackles and 63½ sacks in 164 career games, including the postseason. The second overall draft pick in 2010 has also played for the Detroit Lions (2010-14), Miami Dolphins (2015-17) and L.A. Rams (2018).

The Bucs have another former Blackshirt on the roster, Lavonte David, who's entering his ninth NFL season.

Suh is one of the most dominant players in Husker history. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist and All-American in 2009 while also winning the Lombardi Award, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award.

