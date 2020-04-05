April is usually a busy month for NFL draft prospects. Former Husker Luke Gifford experienced the process last year before signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.
This spring, however, many athletes have had pro days and meetings with NFL teams canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I feel bad for those guys, because you put a lot of work in just to get that opportunity," Gifford said Thursday during an appearance on the Prep Zone Report.
The Lincoln Southeast grad joined The World-Herald's Mike Sautter and Jake Anderson to discuss his first season with the Dallas Cowboys, the biggest difference between college football and the NFL, offseason workouts and more.
Gifford appeared in six games last season for Dallas. He appeared only on special teams but worked his way to a reserve linebacker role to help with depth concerns before going down with a fractured left arm.
The Cowboys, who hired new head coach Mike McCarthy earlier this offseason, will be starting virtual meetings soon. Gifford said his experience with multiple coaches during his Husker career will help him to learn the verbiage of a new scheme, but teams will miss the experience from spring practices and organized team activities.
"It's never easy to just look at a board and understand something, you got to get some reps," Gifford said. "If we don't end up having OTAs or mini camp, it'll definitely be tough to just go into training camp and pick up a whole new system."
Gifford said players are "planning for the worst" while staying busy. He is among a handful of former NU players working out in Lincoln with former Nebraska assistant track coach Chris Slatt.
"It's really nice to work out with other guys that are at the same point," Gifford said. "Our workouts are always competitive. We're always getting after it. ... It's been a good little escape from everything going on, we can go over there and kind of just focus on something else for a while."
