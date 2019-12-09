Former Husker kicker Brett Maher was released Monday by the Dallas Cowboys. He was replaced by Kai Forbath.
Maher had struggled in recent weeks, making four of his last eight field-goal attempts, and one of his last four. The Cowboys are also on a three-game losing streak during that span.
For the season, Maher has hit 20 of 30 field goals and all 36 extra-point attempts. He
set an NFL record earlier this year by becoming the first kicker in league history to make three field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career.
Maher made the Cowboys' roster last season and handled kicking duties all year. He made 80.6% of his field goal attempts (29 of 36) in 2018.
Before making the NFL, Maher bounced around the Canadian Football League since his college career ended.
At Nebraska, Maher was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.
Close
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 5th round, No. 184 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 67 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 3rd round, No. 96 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 130 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 176 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 54 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 60 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 162 overall
Stanley Jean-Baptiste (2014)
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 3rd round, No. 78 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 209 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 58 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 126 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 7th round, No. 224 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 19 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 4th round, No. 105 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 120 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 146 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 155 overall
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Selected: 6th round, No. 196 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 248 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 2 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 115 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 160 overall
Team: Washington Redskins
Selected: 5th round, No. 158 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 193 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 228 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 142 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 164 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 197 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 13 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 63 overall
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 3rd round, No. 87 overall
Team: San Francisco 49ers
Selected: 4th round, No. 104 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 203 overall
Team: New England Patriots
Selected: 6th round, No. 206 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 220 overall
Selected: 1st round, No. 23 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 2nd round, No. 36 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 40 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 101 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 175 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 190 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 204 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 234 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 48 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 107 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 222 overall
Selected: 7th round, No. 251 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 95 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 125 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 7th round, No. 250 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 34 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 50 overall
Selected: 4th round, No. 112 overall
Correll Buckhalter (2001)
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Selected: 4th round, No. 121 overall
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selected: 5th round, No. 151 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 166 overall
Selected: 6th round, No. 192 overall
Selected: 2nd round, No. 39 overall
Selected: 3rd round, No. 74 overall
Selected: 5th round, No. 140 overall
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.