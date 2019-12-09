Brett Maher

Brett Maher has missed 10 field goals this season, including four in the last three games.

Former Husker kicker Brett Maher was released Monday by the Dallas Cowboys. He was replaced by Kai Forbath.

Maher had struggled in recent weeks, making four of his last eight field-goal attempts, and one of his last four. The Cowboys are also on a three-game losing streak during that span.

For the season, Maher has hit 20 of 30 field goals and all 36 extra-point attempts. He set an NFL record earlier this year by becoming the first kicker in league history to make three field goals of 60 yards or longer in his career.

Maher made the Cowboys' roster last season and handled kicking duties all year. He made 80.6% of his field goal attempts (29 of 36) in 2018.

Before making the NFL, Maher bounced around the Canadian Football League since his college career ended.

At Nebraska, Maher was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.

