Former Husker Correll Buckhalter among 10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten former NFL players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health care benefit program, the Justice Department said Thursday.
They include five former players on the Washington Redskins and former Husker Correll Buckhalter.
Prosecutors allege the players targeted the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established as part of a collective bargaining agreement in 2006. It provides tax-free reimbursement of out-of-pocket medical care expenses that were not covered by insurance and that were incurred by former players, their spouses and dependents.
The Justice Department alleges the players submitted nearly $4 million in false claims to the plan, resulting in over $3.4 million being paid out between June 2017 and December 2018.
Court papers allege Portis and seven other players submitted claims to be reimbursed for expensive medical equipment. But prosecutors allege they had never purchased or received the medical equipment.
The indictment filed in federal court in Kentucky alleges they fabricated letters from health care providers about using the medical equipment, fabricated prescriptions that were purportedly signed by healthcare providers and created fake invoices from medical equipment companies in an effort to prove the equipment was purchased.
Buckhalter played for Nebraska from 1997 to 2000, rushing 413 times for 2,522 yards and 27 touchdowns.
He was selected in the fourth round of the 2001 NFL draft by Philadelphia, where he would spend six seasons before playing in Denver for the final two years of his career.
He finished his career with 2,944 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground. He also totaled 144 receptions for 1,410 yards and six touchdowns.
