Brett Maher

Brett Maher made a historic 63-yard field goal last weekend for the Dallas Cowboys.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker Brett Maher is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Well, his jersey is at least.

The Hall of Fame tweeted a picture Friday of Maher's No. 2 Dallas Cowboys jersey enshrined in glass. This past weekend he made a 63-yard field goal to become the first kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 60 yards or more in his career. 

On Wednesday, Maher was also named NFC special teams player of the week.

At Nebraska, Maher — a walk-on from Kearney — was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.

Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000

Nebraska has had 68 players selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, including four first-round picks during that span. 

1 of 71

Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.