Former Husker Brett Maher is now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Well, his jersey is at least.
The Hall of Fame tweeted a picture Friday of Maher's No. 2 Dallas Cowboys jersey enshrined in glass. This past weekend he made a 63-yard field goal to become the first kicker in NFL history to make three field goals of 60 yards or more in his career.
On Wednesday, Maher was also named NFC special teams player of the week.
At Nebraska, Maher — a walk-on from Kearney — was the Big Ten co-kicker of the year in 2012 and second-team All-Big Ten at both kicker and punter, according to the league coaches. He made 78% of his field goals as a Husker and averaged 43.2 yards per punt.
Now on display at the Hall: the jersey of @dallascowboys K @brett_maher from Week 7. Maher became the 1st kicker in @nfl history to convert 3 FGs of 60 yards or more in a career. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/sOZGfwaTc5— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 24, 2019
Alex Henery was happy for his friend and old Husker teammate Brett Maher, who made NFL history with a 63-yard field goal to help Dallas beat Philadelphia. But was he excited? "Not really."
Photos: Every Husker selected in the NFL draft since 2000
Nebraska has had 68 players selected in the NFL Draft since 2000, including four first-round picks during that span.