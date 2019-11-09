The World-Herald's Sam McKewon compiled everything you need to know for the Nebraska women's basketball team's game against Missouri on Sunday.
The game will tip off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcasted on 107.3 FM and 590 AM radio.
* * *
Sign up for Big Red Today news alerts
Get a daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox.
Scouting Missouri: It’s a new era in Mizzou hoops, as star guard Sophie Cunningham — a 2,000-point scorer who started every game for four seasons and led the team to four straight NCAA tournaments — is now in the WNBA. Cunningham was to Missouri what Jordan Hooper was to Nebraska, so it’s a significant departure, even if the Tigers have three returning starting guards in Smith, Chavis and Roundtree. Smith is a real star — fluid, multi-faceted — poised for a big season with Cunningham’s departure. Few teams love the 3-pointer like Missouri, which averaged 23.1 attempts per game last season and made 12 of 26 in a season-opening 97-89 overtime win over Western Illinois. The three guards are paired with two five-star freshmen, Frank and Blackwell, whom ESPN both ranked among the nation’s top 30 prospects in the 2019 class. The two also committed nine combined fouls in their first game. Missouri represents NU’s only true road game in nonconference play. It’ll likely be Nebraska’s toughest nonconference game, too. A win in Columbia would pay long-term dividends.
Scouting Nebraska: Missouri can score in bunches, but Nebraska’s comfortable playing that style, too, and if the Huskers hit 3s better than they did in a season-opening 68-46 win over Alabama A&M, they’ll have a chance. Whitish — 12 points, four 3-pointers — looked smooth with her shooting stroke; if she’s a 40% 3-point shooter this season, Nebraska will be much more dangerous. While the Huskers’ starting five looked very good, as all but Haiby had a plus/minus better than 20. The bench struggled some against A&M’s tough defense. It’ll be interesting to see if NU sticks with Haiby and Whitish in the starting lineup together while allowing Kristian Hudson to run the point with reserves. Hudson, who returned to play her senior season after missing last year due to an injury, played ten minutes, finishing with four points and three rebounds. If Haiby, Eliely and Whitish can match Mizzou’s guard trio — not easy — NU’s frontcourt has an edge.
Notes: NU and MU are meeting for the 73rd time, with the Huskers leading the series 40-32. … Missouri last beat Nebraska in 2016, in a 55-35 slugfest. It was coach Amy Williams’ second game as Husker coach. … Whitish notched 100th career steal in the win over Alabama A&M.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.