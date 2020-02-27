The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's series against the Sun Devils.
* * *
Nebraska at Arizona State
Phoenix Municipal Stadium
Phoenix, Arizona
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: Pac-12.com
7:30 p.m. Friday: LH Gareth Stroh (1-0, 6.10 ERA) vs. LH Cooper Benson (0-1, 5.40)
7:30 p.m. Saturday: RH Colby Gomes (0-0, 7.71) vs. RH Tyler Thornton (1-0, 2.84)
1:30 p.m. Sunday: LH Cade Povich (0-2, 2.79) vs. LH Justin Fall (0-0, 3.60)
Scouting Nebraska (1-5): The Huskers’ five-game skid is their longest in four years even though they have scored first in every contest this season. Players and coaches this week maintained things aren’t nearly as bad as the record might indicate. “We’re one play away in every single game from being 6-0,” NU shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach said. “From my perspective, I would say we’re just as good or even better than the teams that we have lost to. So I think the confidence level is high of all of our guys.” … Four of NU’s losses are by a combined five runs. … Second baseman Jaxon Hallmark will likely return to the field at Arizona State after missing the past five games with a knee injury. “Looking promising that he’ll at least get probably some action this weekend,” coach Will Bolt said. “What role that is, I think, still remains to be seen. But I think he’ll probably be a lot more available this weekend than he was last weekend.” … NU ranks 45th nationally in scoring (7.2 runs per game), 160th in fielding percentage (.964) and 237th in earned-run average (6.31). The bullpen has a 7.40 ERA while the starters own a 5.33 mark.
Scouting Arizona State (6-3): ASU remade its pitching staff in the offseason, adding touted pitching coach Jason Kelly from Washington and crafting an all-new weekend rotation. Thornton and Fall are transfers while Benson is a freshman. The starters have 31 strikeouts in 31 total innings. The team ERA is 2.85 (68th nationally) after finishing at 4.93 (144th) last year. … The offense was a top-10 unit a season ago but has fallen to 150th in scoring (4.9 runs/game) largely because many of its top contributors then are off to slow starts. Trevor Hauver (.267 average), Gage Workman (.176) and Alika Williams (.167) all hit in the .330s in 2019. … Junior first baseman Spencer Torkelson is a possible No. 1 overall pick in this summer’s MLB draft. Coming off a 23-homer season in which he hit .351, the standout holds a .320 mark this spring with a .605 on-base percentage, four homers and a nation-leading 18 walks. … ASU went 38-19 last season to qualify for the NCAA tournament, but the perennial power hasn’t reached the College World Series since 2010. … Baseball America ranks the Sun Devils as high as No. 8 in the country while multiple outlets have them as low as No. 12. They have won four straight, including a walk-off walk to beat New Mexico State 6-5 on Tuesday. They swept Boston College last weekend.
Dugout chatter: Bolt compared Torkelson to another recruit of ASU coach Tracy Smith's when he was at Indiana — Kyle Schwarber. “I still think Schwarber is probably the best college hitter I’ve seen,” Bolt said of the current Chicago Cubs slugger. “Torkelson, he’s pretty amazing too. You can’t make mistakes to that guy or he’s going to make you pay.” … ASU leads the all-time series with Nebraska 7-5. The Huskers beat the Sun Devils for their first-ever CWS win in 2005 and took two of three in Lincoln last year. … Forecasts for the weekend call for temperatures reaching the upper 70s down to the lower 50s with no chance of rain. … NU director of player personnel Tanner Lubach announced Monday he accepted a position with the Houston Astros organization as a minor league development coach. The job at Nebraska was created for him when Bolt arrived and tasked him with being a liaison between players and the program’s various off-the-field support structures. Bolt said intern Evan Helman will move into the role for now. Helman joined the program as a video and analytics intern last July.
