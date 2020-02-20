The World-Herald's Evan Bland compiled everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's games at the Tony Gwynn Legacy.
* * *
Fowler Park (Friday) and Tony Gwynn Stadium (Saturday and Sunday)
San Diego, California
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: WCC Network on Friday, Mountain West Network on Saturday
8 p.m. Friday at San Diego: LH Gareth Stroh (1-0, 6.75 ERA) vs. RH Jack Hyde (0-0, 15.00)
8 p.m. Saturday at San Diego State: RH Colby Gomes (0-0, 22.50) vs. RH Troy Melton (1-0, 0.00)
Noon Sunday vs. Arizona: LH Cade Povich (0-1, 0.00) vs. TBD
Scouting Nebraska (1-2): Nebraska rolls out the same weekend rotation as its season-opening series, though the Huskers will look for better overall results than the 6.49 team earned-run average that ranks 215th nationally. The Huskers believe noticeable improvement is on the way after the majority of those pitchers made their NU debuts against Baylor. “We have a lot of talent on this team,” Friday starter Gareth Stroh said. “It’s just putting it together and then performing during games.” … Second baseman Jaxon Hallmark (knee) will travel and is “day to day,” coach Will Bolt said. NU is already light on infielders, and the team has adjusted by sliding Cam Chick from third base to second while filling the hot corner with either Luke Roskam or Drew Gilin. … Hitters with the best performances last weekend were first baseman Ty Roseberry (5 for 12, one homer), Roskam (4 for 11, four walks), outfielder Aaron Palensky (4 for 12, six RBIs) and Chick (5 for 16).
Scouting San Diego (3-1): Pitching held back the Toreros in a 32-21 campaign last year — their team ERA of 5.62 was 221st nationally — and may again in 2020. But wins over Oregon (6-5), Minnesota (7-3) and UC Irvine (9-1) are an encouraging start for a mostly young staff. Friday’s starter, freshman Jack Hyde, allowed five runs in three innings against Oregon in his college debut last week. The offense was top 65 last season in batting average and scoring, and again pairs with steady fielders. Among the hottest hitters early on are sophomore DH Caleb Ricketts (5 for 10, five RBIs), junior first baseman Shane McGuire (6 for 14, one homer, seven RBIs) and senior shortstop Paul Kunst (5 for 11). Aggressive baserunning is a mark of this squad, which is already 11 for 14 in stolen-base tries.
Scouting San Diego State (3-1): The consensus favorites to win the Mountain West are deep and talented. Preseason All-American Casey Schmitt is one of the best two-way players in the country — the junior third baseman/reliever hit .315 with five homers last year to go with a 3.77 ERA. Talented second baseman Caden Miller is also the popular freshman of the year pick in the league, though he’s off to an 0-for-12 start. Defense (11 errors) is an early problem for the Aztecs, but Ryan Orr (8 for 17), Matt Rudick (7 for 17, five RBIs) and Anthony Walters (6 for 16, four RBIs) are starting strong for a veteran offense. The staff is young, with the three opening-weekend starters combining to begin 17 games last year. Troy Melton will start Saturday after tossing five shutout innings against Coastal Carolina last week.
Scouting Arizona (3-1): The Wildcats saw their nation-leading 13-game win streak end Monday in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota after opening the spring with 38 total runs in a sweep of Albany (New York). The Pac-12 traditional power narrowly missed the NCAA tournament the past two years, doing so in 2019 despite an offense that was top five nationally in batting average (.326) and scoring (9.8 runs per game). The problem was pitching (team ERA of 6.21 was 249th) and defense (fielding percentage of .962 was 231st). Arizona hired respected pitching coach Nate Yeskie from Oregon State, and the team is seeing early results (3.00 ERA) with a batch of freshmen and transfers, though the fielding (nine total errors) remains suspect. The bulk of the Wildcat offense returns — sophomore outfielder Ryan Holgate is 10 for 15 with a homer and six RBIs, while catcher Austin Wells (.538, eight RBIs) is among four other Wildcats hitting above .300.
Dugout chatter: Nebraska last participated in the Tony Gwynn tournament in 2016, going 1-2. This year’s eight-team field also includes Seattle, USC, Southern Illinois and Iowa. … The Huskers will play Friday at San Diego’s home field, Fowler Park, then finish the weekend at SDSU’s Tony Gwynn Stadium. The fields are 10 miles apart. … Weekend weather forecasts in San Diego call for mostly sunny skies, with temperatures between 51 and 69 degrees throughout.
