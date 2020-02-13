...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS, MAINLY FROM 15 BELOW TO AROUND 28
BELOW ZERO.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON
EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A
HAT, AND GLOVES.
&&
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is among the many returning starters on the Huskers' offense.
Math is math. And sometimes, math points to hope — even a little hype.
And this hype for Nebraska's 2020 football season isn't local.
ESPN's Bill Connelly, whose "SP+ rating" correctly predicted relative struggles for the Huskers in the last three seasons, published his initial predictions for the 2020 season and has NU as his No. 25 team. Nebraska also has the No. 10 overall offense, too.
The roots of this rating? Nearly all of Nebraska's production on offense returns, including all of the quarterbacks, all of the tight ends and all of the starting offensive linemen. NU will have a new offensive coordinator in Matt Lubick but, after some considerable struggles last season in the red zone, Lubick is, for now, considered an upgrade over Troy Walters. Nebraska may very well improve at receiver, too, as Omar Manning pretty quickly projects at X receiver to be an improvement compared to Kanawai Noa.
Among Big Ten teams, Ohio State is No. 2, followed by Penn State (No. 5), Wisconsin (No. 9), Michigan (No. 16), Minnesota (No. 20), Indiana (No. 27), Iowa (No. 29), Michigan State (No. 45), Purdue (No. 46), Northwestern (No. 50), Illinois (No. 61), Maryland (No. 66) and Rutgers (No. 102). (NU 2020 opponents in bold.)
Among NU non-conference foes, Cincinnati is No. 34 and Central Michigan is No. 82.
One area where Nebraska returns production but is still reloading? Linebacker.
The Scott Frost saga would prove to be one of the most remarkable sports stories in many years in Nebraska, an epic tale playing out over 79 days in Orlando, Lincoln and other locales from Pennsylvania to California. This six-part series — written by Henry Cordes and illustrated by Matt Hane…
How stocked is Nebraska at each position? Reference our scholarship distribution chart for the Husker football team indicating how many players hold scholarships at each position, arranged by their year in school.
In a historic series, The World-Herald honors Nebraska's all-time greatest athletes. The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the pas…
Big Red Today emails
Daily Husker news roundup, recruiting updates and breaking news in your inbox
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
If 6 and 6 gets you in the top 25 it would be a weird year in college football.
Will need a confident quarterback to get to 6 wins. Not sure Adrian is the guy anymore. We have at least one that is better right now.
It's only hype if you believe it Husker fans! I am all about optimism, but top 25 predictions and prolific offenses for a team that is 9-15 last seasons...?
You guys starting this #*($^ again? In February?
With this years schedule, I would consider making a bowl game a successful season for 2020. 2021 and beyond is when I think we start to see to significant improvement.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.