Fred Hoiberg is entering his first season with the Huskers, and you can get a first-hand look at his team thanks to a BTN documentary about their summer trip abroad.

The Nebraska basketball team went to Italy this summer, and the Big Ten Network was along for the ride.

BTN will air a documentary titled "The B1G Trip: Nebraska Basketball In Italy" on Monday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. It will be divided into three episodes that will all be broadcast consecutively.

The documentary is described as an "all-access look" as the team visited Rome, Florence and Lake Como over a 10-day period, providing an "in-depth, first-hand look" at Fred Hoiberg and the new look of Nebraska basketball.

The trailer shows historic sites and highlights from the exhibition games the Huskers played. It also includes video of Doc Sadler getting behind the wheel of a Ferrari and Jervay Green learning what a bidet does.

