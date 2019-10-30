Nebraska and Purdue's matchup history is very recent, except one outlying 1958 game

Nebraska's Mick Stoltenberg, No. 44, greets fans after the Huskers' 25-24 victory over Purdue in 2017.

This article was originally published in September of 2018. It has been updated to reflect recent results. 

Nebraska and Purdue faced off as conference opponents for the first time in 2013.

But that wasn’t their first meeting. That came in 1958 — the only game between them before the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

“Nebraska was a 28-0 victim of Purdue University,” Wally Provost wrote in the Sept. 28, 1958, edition of The World-Herald. “But that score may be the most deceptive figure in the Husker football history book today.”

The Huskers were surely at a disadvantage, fielding just 24 players, including some who "saw only several minutes of action.” On the opposite side, Purdue countered with “29 linemen and 16 backs.”

The loss dropped Nebraska to 1-1, and NU finished the season 3-7, part of six straight losing seasons until Bob Devaney was hired prior to the 1962 campaign.

So how have the matchups gone since Nebraska joined the Big Ten? They include a Halloween shootout and a Husker comeback.

» Nebraska has outscored Purdue 204-184 in seven games, an average victory of 29.1-26.3.

» Purdue does not have a player from Nebraska on its roster. Nebraska has two players from Indiana — junior linebacker Collin Miller and sophomore tight end Kurt Rafdal.

» Nebraska is 13-4-1 all-time on Nov. 2. The last time? A victory over Northwestern in 2013 thanks to Jordan Westerkamp's Hail Mary catch. 

