This article was originally published in September of 2018. It has been updated to reflect recent results.
Nebraska and Purdue faced off as conference opponents for the first time in 2013.
But that wasn’t their first meeting. That came in 1958 — the only game between them before the Huskers joined the Big Ten.
“Nebraska was a 28-0 victim of Purdue University,” Wally Provost wrote in the Sept. 28, 1958, edition of The World-Herald. “But that score may be the most deceptive figure in the Husker football history book today.”
The Huskers were surely at a disadvantage, fielding just 24 players, including some who "saw only several minutes of action.” On the opposite side, Purdue countered with “29 linemen and 16 backs.”
So how have the matchups gone since Nebraska joined the Big Ten? They include a Halloween shootout and a Husker comeback.
1958
Purdue 28, Nebraska 0
THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
Nebraska 44, Purdue 7
It wasn’t the prettiest game — a combined 15 penalties, 14 punts, five turnovers and at least that many injury timeouts. But the Huskers steadily pulled away to a 44-7 victory. Randy Gregory, who was once committed to Purdue, had his name chanted by the crowd after a dominant performance with a fumble recovery that led to a touchdown and two sacks, one of which led to a safety.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
Nebraska 35, Purdue 14
This was a Blackshirt showcase in a 35-14 Nebraska victory. Purdue’s offense had caught fire in recent weeks but was forced to punt seven times and turned the ball over on downs five times. Quarterback Austin Appleby completed 18 of 46 passes and tossed two interceptions. The Boilermakers converted 3 of 22 third and fourth downs.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
Purdue 55, Nebraska 45
“Rock bottom,” was mentioned by staff writer Sam McKewon in the Nov. 1, 2015, edition of The World-Herald. The Huskers had five turnovers, missed several tackles and had four penalties on extra-point tries. That Boilermaker squad had previously won just one Big Ten game in nearly three seasons.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
No. 8 Nebraska 27, Purdue 14
Nebraska trailed 14-10 heading into halftime but outscored the Boilermakers 17-0 after the break. The Huskers won 27-14 and improved their record to 7-0. They steadily wore down Purdue, running for 74 of 157 yards in the fourth quarter. The receiving corps did most of the damage. Brandon Reilly, De’Mornay Pierson-El, Stanley Morgan and Alonzo Moore each posted a play longer than 20 yards.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Nebraska 25, Purdue 24
Everything seemed to be going Purdue’s way. The Huskers had 95 penalty yards, "nonexistent run blocking and shoddy tackling on defense,” as McKewon wrote. But Tanner Lee had 431 passing yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns that left NU celebrating a 25-24 come-from-behind victory. “Never, never, never, never, never quit!” then-coach Mike Riley told his players in the locker room. “Never! That was beautiful! That can set a tone for who this team is!” It didn't. The Huskers lost their final four games and Riley was fired after the season.
MATT DIXON/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Purdue 42, Nebraska 28
“We look like one of the most undisciplined teams in the country, and it kills me,” Scott Frost said after the game. The Huskers committed 11 penalties for 136 yards, including a defensive holding that negated a key interception.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Notes
» Nebraska has outscored Purdue 204-184 in seven games, an average victory of 29.1-26.3.
» Purdue does not have a player from Nebraska on its roster. Nebraska has two players from Indiana — junior linebacker
Collin Miller and sophomore tight end Kurt Rafdal.
Close
The Huskers have won all four of their games on
by an average score of 44.5-13. Aug. 30
The Huskers have defeated all four of their foes on
. Aug. 31
The Huskers are undefeated on
, outscoring opponents a combined 171-37. Sept. 3
The Huskers have had no problem with their four all-time opponents on
. NU has won by an average of 43.8 points. Sept. 4
The Huskers have allowed single digits in each of their last four games on
. They have a 6-1 overall record. Sept. 12
Eight teams have challenged the Huskers on
. Eight have fallen. Sept. 18
The Huskers were 8-0 on
before losing to Michigan in 2018. Sept. 22
The Huskers are undefeated all time on
. Four of those games were shutouts. All but one were decided by 29-plus points. Sept. 23
Nebraska has three wins by 50-plus points on
, but the Huskers also have four losses by 20-plus points. Sept. 28
Nebraska went 0-1-3 in its first four games on
. The Huskers have since won seven straight, with only two decided by single digits. Sept. 30
The Huskers have five shutout victories on
, boosting their record to 12-3 on the date. Oct. 3
The Huskers haven't lost on
since 1940, going 9-0 in that span with three wins over Kansas State. Oct. 5
The Huskers played on
three times from 1981 to 1992. The average score of those games? 56 to 0.67. Oct. 10
The Huskers had five straight losses from 1946 to 1974 on
Five straight wins followed before Minnesota snapped that streak in 2019. Oct. 12.
Nebraska didn't allow a point in its first four games on
( Oct. 13 , 1900 , 1906 , 1917 ). The Huskers are 11-6 overall on the date. 1923
In six games on
from 1972 to 2006, the Huskers outscored opponents 294-27. Oct. 14
The Huskers averaged 45.7 points per game in seven victories on
from Oct. 16 to 1954 . 2004
Winning on
has been a habit for the Huskers since Oct. 18 . They have an 8-0 record in that span. 1969
Oct. 19, 1974: No. 12 Nebraska travels to No. 13 Kansas. The
, part of an 8-6-1 all-time record on Huskers won 56-0 . Oct. 19
The Huskers' first game on
came all the way back in Oct. 21 . They are 11-7 overall. 1893
If you exclude the 1940s, playing the Huskers on
is probably a bad idea. Oct. 30
