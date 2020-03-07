All Big Ten tournaments will be held as scheduled, the conference announced Saturday in the midst of increasing concerns about the novel coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

"The Big Ten Conference’s main priority is to ensure the safety of our students, coaches, administrators, event staff and fans as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus and its impact on hosting events in public spaces," the league said in a statement.

The Big Ten also will "continue to consult with local and state public health departments, host facilities and the NCAA" before and during the events.

An NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game on the campus of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore was played in an empty gym Friday in what was thought to be the first U.S. sports event held without fans because of the coronavirus. An NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel said it is “not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

The NBA said Friday that it wants its teams to prepare to play games without fans if necessary because of the coronavirus crisis, but LeBron James already says he won’t play basketball in an empty arena.

The Associated Press reported that the league circulated a memo to its teams Friday telling them to prepare in case it becomes necessary to play games without fans or news media, as sports leagues in Europe have already done. The memo detailed potential actions that teams might need to take “if it were to become necessary to play a game with only essential staff present.”

But when James was asked about that possibility after he scored 37 points in his Los Angeles Lakers’ 113-103 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, the NBA’s leading scorer was definitive.

“We play games without the fans? Nah, that’s impossible,” James said. “I ain’t playing if I ain’t got the fans in the crowd. That’s who I play for. I play for my teammates, and I play for the fans. That’s what it’s all about. So if I show up to an arena and there ain’t no fans in there, I ain’t playing. They can do what they want to do.”

The memo, obtained by the AP, says teams should identify which team and arena staff would be necessary to conduct games, and be able to communicate quickly with non-essential staff, as well as ticket holders and corporate partners.

Teams also should be prepared “for the possibility of implementing temperature checks on players, team staff, referees, and anyone else who is essential to conducting such a game in the team’s arena.”

Contents of the memo were first reported by The Athletic.

The league already had sent a memo to teams offering 10 recommendations to players with hopes of decreasing risks of getting the virus — among them, not taking items such as pens, markers, balls and jerseys from autograph seekers.

