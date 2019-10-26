Noah Vedral

LINCOLN — All the signs pregame pointed to Adrian Martinez starting at quarterback against Indiana — but it wasn't the case.

Martinez, in uniform but sporting a rather large knee brace, was seen taking snaps from starting center Cameron Jurgens during warmups about an hour before kickoff. Later during warmups Martinez took reps with the rest of the first-team offense, and he was even announced on the video board as Nebraska's starter with kickoff minutes away.

But when the offense took the field for the first time, it was Noah Vedral at quarterback.

And Vedral led a touchdown drive on the opening possession. He completed 2 of 2 passes for 61 yards, then ran in for the 4-yard touchdown.

Vedral started in place of Martinez two weeks ago against Minnesota. That was his first college start as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 135 yards in the 34-7 loss. He added 49 rushing yards. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco this week said he and Scott Frost were pleased with Vedral’s performance, particularly his decision making.

Martinez was seen on the sidelines with a headset on as the offense conducted its first drive.

Martinez missed the Minnesota game two weeks ago after suffering an injury on the final play of the third quarter against Northwestern on Oct. 5. The Nebraska coaches haven't said much about his status since, and Martinez was not in uniform for the Minnesota game.

Martinez did practice during the bye week and this week with that brace on his knee. Quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco said Wednesday that Martinez “looked like his old self” in practice.

Martinez has thrown for 1,245 yards this season and is completing 60.3% of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 341 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

In other injury news, Wan'Dale Robinson was in full pads for warmups and started the game. He came out of the Minnesota game with an injury. Kicker Barret Pickering went through full warmups and kicked the first extra point. He hasn't played at all this season while dealing with an injury.

