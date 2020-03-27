All Big Ten organized team activities are suspended at least through May 4, the conference announced Friday.

The measure comes as part of the ongoing attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus. The league had previously announced all team activities would be halted through April 6 before extending the date by nearly a month Friday. It will reevaluate a new deadline in the coming weeks.

The suspension means Nebraska football won’t resume spring practices until at least May. The spring game had originally been set for April 18 but was canceled last week. The majority of NU student-athletes have left campus and are continuing with online classes.

The Big Ten on March 13 canceled all competitions through the end of the academic year and into the summer, including baseball and softball. It also placed a moratorium on all in-person recruiting activities for “the foreseeable future.”

Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos has publicly expressed hope that the Huskers could recoup at least some of their spring practices in June. NU got in two unpadded workouts of its 15 allotted practices before the shutdown.

