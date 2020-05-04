Kevin Warren

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren assumed that position in January and has made mental health a key focus.

The Big Ten announced Monday a new committee to help curb mental health issues among student-athletes, coaches and athletic department officials. The cabinet includes members from all 14 schools, plus representatives from Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame.

“This is a complex and stressful time in our society and the mental health and wellness of our Big Ten family is a critical component of our focus,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release. “The Cabinet will be instrumental for us both short and long term, as we pursue our goal of creating and maintaining the most comprehensive mental health and wellness platform in college athletics.”

The cabinet was first established in December at the direction of Warren, who assumed the position of commissioner in January. In total, 31 people sit on the cabinet, including two of Nebraska’s in-house sports psychologists: Brett Haskell and Brett Woods. The goal will be to “take a comprehensive, systemic and interdisciplinary approach to establishing mental health programs, while providing counsel, advice and expertise to the conference office.”

The Nebraska athletic department has four sports psychologists on staff who help all student-athletes and coaches in need.

In the past year, the Big Ten has seen multiple high-profile players step away from teams or seasons, citing their mental health. That includes current Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman, who left the football team before spring practices began. Fellow receiver Darien Chase also announced he was transferring from Nebraska citing mental health issues. 

The first initiative the committee is pushing is unlimited access to Calm, a mental fitness app filled with more than 100 hours of talks to help with anxiety, stress and sleep. Warren said he hoped the app would be an “immediate resource” for everyone during this coronavirus pandemic.

“We are fortunate to have so many professionals on our campuses who have dedicated their lives to tackling mental health issues,” Warren said. “We were driven to supplement their inspiring work with additional resources, important under normal circumstances, but even more so during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

