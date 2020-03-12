LINCOLN — Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning was five minutes from one of the hardest team meetings of his career when he answered his phone. He was asked to offer the emotions running through him as he learned one of the best teams in NU history wouldn’t have a chance to prove it at the NCAA championships.
The coronavirus canceled the biggest meet of the year. It wiped out the championships — and, in the case of the Big Ten, all competitions — for the rest of the athletic calendar.
At Nebraska, known for its fan support in all kinds of weather, there will be dormant stadiums and arenas.
“It’s devastating,” Manning said. “It’s sent a shockwave through our whole country. We just go by what the administration, Big Ten and NCAA are advising and move on. It affects a lot of people’s lives.”
With the Big Ten’s announcement that all remaining winter and spring sporting events are canceled — and the NCAA’s announcement that it will cancel all of its remaining championships — Nebraska has completed its 2020 athletic season. Just like that, measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus have done what weather, war and terrorist attacks couldn’t do.
Stop the games.
“The Big Ten conference announced today that in addition to the men’s basketball tournament it will be canceling all conference and nonconference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions,” the league announced in a press release. “In addition, the conference has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.”
That means NU’s football coaching staff must put a halt to all off-campus recruiting efforts. Further, no recruits can visit campus, either. As of late Thursday afternoon, Nebraska’s spring practices and April 18 spring game were still on, and the Big Ten edict doesn’t appear to govern practices, film sessions or other items.
But the games themselves are over.
Will Bolt’s first season as NU baseball coach will end at 7-8. Four Husker track athletes who were scheduled to compete at the NCAA indoor championships won’t. The NU wrestling team, which had a legitimate chance to finish in the nation’s top three at the NCAA meet next week, won’t be able to compete.
Sporting events across the nation have been impacted by the spread of coronavirus.
I can't image this happening during the fall when it's football season. What would all of the World-Herald writers do with themselves then? Play NCAA on Xbox and report on that?
Find something else to do in June the CWS will be canceled
