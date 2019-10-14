LINCOLN — For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Nebraska football team will play a game outside the United States.

The Big Red is headed to the Emerald Isle.

The Huskers will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 28, 2021, as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series, an annual event that starts Aug. 29, 2020, when Notre Dame plays Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That date is effectively a “week zero” contest.

NU coach Scott Frost — who has said previously he’d be in favor of a week zero game — approved of this trip both for the exposure of the program and the cultural experience.

"We look forward to taking our team to Ireland to kick off the 2021 season against Illinois," Frost said in a press release. "This will provide great exposure for the Nebraska football program and the Big Ten Conference. Our first priority for the trip will be to play a football game, but it is also going to give our players a chance to visit a part of the world most of them will not have seen."

NU Athletic Director Bill Moos touted the expansion of Nebraska’s brand.

"Playing a game in Ireland provides another way to spread the Nebraska brand, and in this case on an international stage," Moos said. "We are always looking for new scheduling opportunities and when this was presented, Coach Frost and I decided this would be an experience of a lifetime for the student-athletes in our program. This will also be a great trip for our fans, and knowing how Husker fans travel it will be great to see Dublin, Ireland turned Red."

Aviva Stadium — which holds roughly 50,000 for American football — is the regular home to rugby matches but hosted a Notre Dame-Navy game in 2012 and a Boston College-Georgia Tech game in 2016. Current Husker running back Dedrick Mills scored a touchdown in the 2016 contest for Georgia Tech.

The participants for the 2021 game were announced Monday. Nebraska recently announced it was moving a 2021 game with Northern Illinois to 2027, creating a vacancy for its Sept. 4, 2021, season opener.

Week 1 now serves as a bye week before what could be the hardest schedule in recent Husker history, featuring road games at Oklahoma and Michigan State and home games against Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin, among others. Nebraska will now play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13, 2021 in the spot vacated by Illinois. The Huskers will thus remain at seven home games for that season. The Illini are giving up the home game to play in Dublin.

A game in Ireland could serve as both an opportunity for Husker fans to have a different experience and a chance for the university to get exposure in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Marketing discussions were ongoing last week.

Nebraska last played overseas in 1992 when the Huskers headed to the Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo to clinch a Big Eight title with a 38-24 win over Kansas State.

Husker fans interested in tickets can head to huskers2ireland.com. A $250 deposit is required. Anthony Travel is exclusively handling the primary market sales for the game.

