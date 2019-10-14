...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 9:30 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 27.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THOUGH THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ELEVATED, THE TREND OF
DECLINING RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE THIS WEEK.
&&
LINCOLN — For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Nebraska football team will play a game outside the United States.
The Big Red is headed to the Emerald Isle.
The Huskers will play Illinois in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 28, 2021, as part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic series, an annual event that starts Aug. 29, 2020, when Notre Dame plays Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That date is effectively a “week zero” contest.
NU coach Scott Frost — who has said previously he’d be in favor of a week zero game — approved of this trip both for the exposure of the program and the cultural experience.
"We look forward to taking our team to Ireland to kick off the 2021 season against Illinois," Frost said in a press release. "This will provide great exposure for the Nebraska football program and the Big Ten Conference. Our first priority for the trip will be to play a football game, but it is also going to give our players a chance to visit a part of the world most of them will not have seen."
NU Athletic Director Bill Moos touted the expansion of Nebraska’s brand.
"Playing a game in Ireland provides another way to spread the Nebraska brand, and in this case on an international stage," Moos said. "We are always looking for new scheduling opportunities and when this was presented, Coach Frost and I decided this would be an experience of a lifetime for the student-athletes in our program. This will also be a great trip for our fans, and knowing how Husker fans travel it will be great to see Dublin, Ireland turned Red."
Husker fans interested in tickets can go here. A $250 deposit is required. Anthony Travel is exclusively handling the primary market sales for the game.
Aviva Stadium — which holds roughly 50,000 for American football — is the regular home to rugby matches but hosted a Notre Dame-Navy game in 2012 and a Boston College-Georgia Tech game in 2016. Current Husker running back Dedrick Mills scored a touchdown in the 2016 contest for Georgia Tech.
The participants for the 2021 game were announced Monday. Nebraska recently announced it was moving a 2021 game with Northern Illinois to 2027, creating a vacancy for its Sept. 4, 2021, season opener.
Week 1 now serves as a bye week before what could be the hardest schedule in recent Husker history, featuring road games at Oklahoma and Michigan State and home games against Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin, among others. Nebraska will now play Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13, 2021 in the spot vacated by Illinois. The Huskers will thus remain at seven home games for that season. The Illini are giving up the home game to play in Dublin.
A game in Ireland could serve as both an opportunity for Husker fans to have a different experience and a chance for the university to get exposure in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Marketing discussions were ongoing last week.
Nebraska last played overseas in 1992 when the Huskers headed to the Coca-Cola Bowl in Tokyo to clinch a Big Eight title with a 38-24 win over Kansas State.
Jan. 1, 1964:Nebraska defeated Auburn 13-7 in the Orange Bowl. "It was true what they said about Nebraska being a big, strong and resourceful football team," Miami Herald sports editor Jimmy Burns wrote after the game. "The Cornhuskers lived up to that reputation here."
Jan. 2, 1967:Alabama defeated Nebraska 34-7 in the Sugar Bowl. It was the worst defeat suffered by Nebraska since Oklahoma topped Bob Devaney’s first Husker squad, 34-6, in 1962. Nebraska quarterback Bob Churchich did set a then-NU passing record with 21 completions.
Dec. 20, 1969:Nebraska defeated Georgia 45-6 in the Sun Bowl. "Nebraska's mean Cornhuskers kicked the Georgia Bulldog to death in the first quarter Saturday," then-World-Herald sports editor Wally Provost wrote. The Huskers had six interceptions and recovered two fumbles in the rout.
Jan. 1, 1973:Nebraska defeated Notre Dame 40-6 in the Orange Bowl. The win marked the final game in coach Bob Devaney's career. "A golden era in Cornhuskerdom ended late Monday night in the sauna bath-like heat of the Orange Bowl with the man who made it all possible riding high on the shoulders of his players," The World-Herald's Tom Allan wrote. "And riding even higher in the hearts of all Nebraskans."
Jan. 1, 1974:Nebraska knocked off Texas 19-3 in the Cotton Bowl. Steve Runty, who was playing his final game, waited through a redshirt season and three more years as a substitute before finally getting his chance in the second half against the Longhorns. The Huskers broke a 3-3 tie and outscored Texas 16-0 with Runty under center.
Dec. 26, 1975:Arizona State defeated Nebraska 17-14 in the Fiesta Bowl. Dan Kush, son of ASU coach Frank Kush, was given playing time after his mom "threatened" the coach. It worked, as the kicker connected on three field goals, including the game-winner from 29-yards out with 4:50 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Dec. 30, 1976:Nebraska defeated Texas Tech 27-24 in the Astro-Blue Bonnet Bowl. Husker defensive lineman Ron Pruitt stripped the ball from Red Raider quarterback Rodney Allison in the closing seconds, and Reg Gast recovered to clinch the NU victory.
Jan. 1, 1982:Clemson defeated Nebraska 22-15 in the Orange Bowl to claim the national championship. Roger Craig's 26-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the fourth quarter cut the Tigers' lead from 22-7, but NU couldn't finish the comeback.
Jan. 1, 1986:Nebraska lost to Michigan 27-23 in the Fiesta Bowl. The Huskers had more rushing yards (304-171), more passing yards (66-63), more return yards (20-3), more time of possession (32:01 to 27:59) and a better ratio of third-down conversions (7 of 17 to 4 of 14), but also had four turnovers to Michigan's none.
Jan. 1, 1988:Florida State topped Nebraska 31-28 in the Fiesta Bowl. Nebraska I-back Tyreese Knox’s fumble at the Florida State 3-yard line kept the Huskers from turning a 28-24 lead into an 11-point edge with 6:58 left in the game, and FSU quarterback Danny McManus finished a 97-yard, game-winning drive with a 15-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal.
Jan. 1, 1995: Nebraska claimed the national championship with a 24-17 win over Miami in the Orange Bowl. Fullback Cory Schlesinger scored two touchdowns in the final eight minutes. Miami had one last gasp, but Kareem Moss intercepted a pass to clinch the title for Nebraska.
Jan. 2, 1996: Nebraska claimed its second consecutive national championship by defeating Florida 62-24 in the Fiesta Bowl. Tommie Frazier ran 16 times for 199 yards and two touchdowns, and completed 6 of 14 passes for 105 yards and another score.
