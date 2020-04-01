The impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on college athletics is far reaching. Not only has the pandemic hit large colleges with massive athletic budgets it's effected all levels of college athletics.

Division III MacMurray College (Jacksonville, IL) is closing at the end of the school year. The pandemic and the economic disruption it has caused were recent factors that have complicated MacMurray's financial condition, but they are not the principal reasons for the school's board decision to close, according to Board of Trustees Chair Charles O'Connell said.

In Connecticut, Division II school University of Bridgeport President Laura Trombley furloughed the entire athletic staff.

“While we hope that these layoffs will be temporary and that staff will be called back by August 3, 2020, or sooner, everything will be dictated by our continued response efforts to COVID-19,” Trombley said in an email sent to "Alumni and Friends of the University of Bridgeport,” Tuesday, March 24.

The NCAA suspended in-person recruiting March 13 through at least April 15 due to the pandemic. On Friday, the Big Ten suspended all organized team activities are suspended at least through May 4.

That has forced NCAA Division I, II and III schools to get creative. Some have taken to virtual visits where a prospective student athletes video chat's with coaches, academic advisors and are sent vignettes of the campus and athletic facilities.

One school that has made a recent recruiting push in Nebraska is Northern Illinois under second year coach Thomas Hammock.

"We have gotten a lot more creative and have a lot more time to be creative," Hammock said. 'We have spent time doing virtual things and sent out a virtual tour of the dorms and have a virtual tour of our campus."

With no end to the recruiting restrictions in sight. Hammock said his staff is going to take the virtual recruiting process slowly. "We will release some social media things slowly and reintroduce things about our campus and our players we go that is the plan for us."

UNO doesn't have the big budgets as some high major college basketball programs. They don't have a dedicated intern or full time staff that is specifically in charge of creating videos for social media and each individual team. For now Maverick head men's basketball coach Derrin Hansen is focused more on staying in contact with his current team.

"We are making sure they are good and communicating information as it changes," Hansen said.

April is traditionally a busy month for college basketball coaches with evaluation periods and traveling to see prospects. With no in-person contact that will likely have an impact on the way schools like UNO will recruit for the 2021 class and beyond. An even more regionalized approach is likely gong to be the outcome.

The negative will be that programs will not be able to build upon the evaluation process of kids in the 2021 and 2022 classes," Hansen said. "Relationships might get stronger as coaches will spend more time on the phone, text, etc. as that is all they can do right now."

Part of the path to financial success for NAIA schools is providing partial athletic scholarships to students that then pay the rest of their tab. Junior Varsity players in particular are a driving force financially for smaller private schools in the area.

With no in-person recruiting options available that has forced coaches like Midland University men's basketball coach Oliver Drake to adjust.

"I think if you are not ready to do things in a different way then yes it will effect your program," Drake said. "If you aren't ready for virtual visits and digital relationships then you are probably going to be behind when it opens up. Sitting down with kids and doing virtual home visits whether it's via Skype or Facetime or Zoom. We are all finding ways or attacking this new normal."