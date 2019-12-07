Two in-state volleyball teams are looking to build off emphatic NCAA tournament first-round victories, and The World-Herald will have coverage of both matches.

No. 5 seed Nebraska hosts Missouri at 7 p.m. Creighton will face No. 7 seed Minnesota at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis.

Check out our coverage of the first round and follow live updates below:

» No. 5 seed Nebraska opens NCAA tournament with a sweep of Ball State

» Creighton volleyball sweeps Iowa State in first round of the NCAA tournament

