Five players from Nebraska, including four from the Metro area, have been selected on the Street & Smith's NAIA All-America preseason team.
The offense is led by Morningside teammates Joe Dolincheck and Arnijae Ponder. Dolincheck, a Bellevue West graduate, passed for 4,303 yards and 49 touchdowns in his first season as starter. Ponder, an Omaha Burke grad, enters his senior year as the school's career rushing leader with 4,165 yards and 53 TDs.
Midland has a pair of players on the team, both Millard West products. Tight end Austin Harris set a school record with 12 touchdown receptions last year as he finished with 39 catches for 739 yards. Camdon Griffiths is the punter for the preseason team as he averaged 42.4 yards a punt last year. He also kicked 47 extra points and was 4 of 5 on field goals.
One of the team's linebackers is Concordia senior Lane Napier, who has amassed 347 tackles in his first three seasons. The David City Aquinas graduate led the NAIA in tackles with 142 as a sophomore.
Morningside, which has won the past two national titles, is top-ranked in the magazine's preseason top 10, while GPAC rival Northwestern is fifth.
