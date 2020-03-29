ESPNU will be celebrating "National Nebraska Day" on Sunday by broadcasting replays of some of the state's top college sports moments.
 
 National Nebraska Day is April 5 each year. The National Day Calendar established this annual occurrence three years ago. So apparently, on Sunday, ESPNU is joining in on the fun.

From hockey, to volleyball, to basketball, to football, to baseball. It's a full sports bonanza — just for Nebraskans.
 
The network announced its programming plans in a news release Sunday. Here's what's on the ESPNU broadcast schedule for next weekend:
 
At noon on Sunday, it's a tribute to one of UNO Hockey's greatest moments. ESPNU will replay the 2015 regional final, when the Mavs beat RIT 4-0 to reach the Frozen Four.
 
At 2 p.m., it's a re-airing of Nebraska Volleyball's 2015 championship game win over Texas. The Huskers won their fourth national title.
 
At 4 p.m., Creighton gets its turn. The Bluejays' 2012 victory over Long Beach State — Antoine Young nailed the buzzer beater — will be shown.
 
At 6 p.m., the iconic flea kicker game will be featured. Nebraska beat Missouri in 1997 to preserve its perfect football season.
 
And to end the day, at 8 p.m., the network will show a College World Series classic: the final baseball game at Rosenblatt Stadium, when South Carolina defeated UCLA on a walk-off hit.
 

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106