TEMPE, Ariz. — Creighton survived a road test at Arizona State Saturday night, making enough plays down the stretch to secure a 67-60 victory.
The Jays (10-2) went ahead by six on a layup by Christian Bishop with 3:56 left. But they came up empty on their next five possessions, turning the ball over twice and missing all three of their field goal tries.
Arizona State pulled within 61-60 with a crowd-pleasing dunk at the 1:11 mark.
But 15 seconds later, junior Mitch Ballock knocked down a 3-pointer to stretch CU’s lead back to 64-60. After a Marcus Zegarowski free throw, Ballock sealed the win with a breakaway dunk.
The Sun Devils (8-4) missed their final four shots. Bishop blocked two of them.
Junior Denzel Mahoney led the CU attack in the first half, scoring 14 points to keep his team within two points at the break. Bishop’s activity was the story for the Jays after halftime — he scored all 12 of his points and grabbed all nine of his rebounds in the second half.
The Jays regularly found Bishop rolling to the rim out of ball screen actions, lofting lob passes over the top of ASU’s defense for their 6-foot-7 sophomore to slam home.
Not much else seemed to be working for CU, though.
It made just seven of its 24 3-pointers. It turned the ball over 11 times. Creighton’s top two scorers, Ty-Shon Alexander and Zegarowski, combined for just 12 points on 4 of 18 shooting.
But junior Damien Jefferson had a stretch late in the game where he scored seven straight points and accounted for a 7-0 CU run. Senior Kelvin Jones added six points off the bench.
The win is Creighton’s sixth straight. The Jays will return to action next week when they host NAIA Midland.
Meet the 2019-20 Creighton men's basketball team
Ty-Shon Alexander
Mitch Ballock
Christian Bishop
Jett Canfield
Jacob Epperson
Damien Jefferson
Antwann Jones
Kelvin Jones
Denzel Mahoney
Davion Mintz
Shereef Mitchell
Jordan Scurry
Jalen Windham
Marcus Zegarowski
Nic Zeil
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Throughout the year, The World-Herald captures breathtaking shots of your favorite local athletics teams and their fans, freezing in time the moments that stick with you for a lifetime. Click here to see commemorative pages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.